Convoys of Russian peacekeepers' and ICRC vehicles pass freely along Lachin road

Peaceful rally of Azerbaijan’s non-governmental organizations (NGO) on Lachin-Khankendi road close to the Russian peacekeepers temporarily deployed area near Shusha has been going on for 39 day.

Despite the cold weather, the participants continue their peaceful protest. The representatives of Azerbaijani non-governmental organizations have been protesting against the inadmissibility of Azerbaijani specialists to the territory, to monitor the illegal exploitation of deposits in the area of stationing the peacekeepers.

This morning four vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have passed along Lachin-Khankendi road. The conditions were also created for the passage of a number of vehicles of peacekeepers.