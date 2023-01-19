Number of injured in northwestern Iran earthquake increases

19 Jan. 14:00

A 5.6 magnitude earthquake that hit northwestern Iran on Wednesday has injured nearly 200 people.

The quake's epicentre was close to the town of Khoy in the Iranian province of West Azerbaijan.

The quake struck at 1:38 pm (local time) and happened at the depth of 12 km from the ground surface. It reportedly has been felt in Tabriz, the capital of neighboring East Azarbaijan province and all the surrounding town in the province. There have been reports of 7 aftershocks so far.

The latest reports say that people's homes in as many as 15 villages in Khoy city have been damaged, more than 196 people were injured in the earthquake.

According to latest figures, more than 500 houses have been damaged in the quake.