Baku completes preparations for commemoration of January 20 tragedy anniversary

19 Jan. 14:20

Preparatory work has been completed on Baku's Alley of Martyrs in connection with the 33rd anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, the press service of the Executive Power of Baku city said.

According to the press service, the territory is under the constant control of the Executive Power of the city of Baku.

"Traditionally, special floral arrangements are prepared on the territory of the Alley. Experienced specialists and landscape designers were involved in this work," the press service said.

On January 20, the Baku city executive authorities will take the necessary measures to organize a visit of citizens to the territory of the alley. At the same time, a round-the-clock duty of workers of communal, economic services, and ambulance teams have been organized,” added the press service.