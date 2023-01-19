Kazakh president dissolves lower parliamentary chamber, sets new elections

19 Jan. 14:40

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed a decree dissolving the Majilis (the lower chamber) of the 7th parliament and the maslikhats (local legislatures).

"In line with the constitution, following consultations with the chairpersons of the parliament's chambers and the prime minister, I signed decrees on dissolving the Majilis and the early termination of the maslikhats' powers," Tokayev said in a statement posted on the presidential website on Thursday.

"Early elections to the Majilis will take place on March 19, 2023," the statement says.