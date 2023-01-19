Baku refutes Yerevan statements on breaking ceasefire

19 Jan. 15:20

The statement of Armenia's Ministry of Defense claiming that the Azerbaijani Army units opened fire in the morning of January 19, which resulted in the injury of an Armenian soldier, is false, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense said.

At a time when efforts are being made to normalize relations between the two countries, Armenia's destructive claims are aimed at impeding the peace steps, as well as the process of delimiting the state border.

"For its part, Azerbaijan will continue its constructive efforts, supported by the international community, and will resolutely suppress any steps against this process," the ministry said.