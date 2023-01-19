Iran invites West to return to nuclear talks

19 Jan. 16:00

Tehran is ready to return to negotiations on the nuclear deal if the US adopts a realistic approach and no preconditions are set, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said in an interview with Turkey’s TRT World TV channel on Thursday.

"We have approached the final stages of the agreement several times. However, the US occasionally raises some questions or excuses at the last moment. Take, for instance, the climax of protests in Iran. On the one hand, the Americans were sending us messages saying they were ready for the final stages of the deal-making process. They also said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action was not a priority for the US, while the riots in Iran and the situation in Iran were. I then stated that the Americans should clarify their position on the messages they have been sending us via official channels and the contradictory comments they make in the media," the Iranian top diplomat pointed out.

He noted that "via diplomatic channels, the Americans insist on the need to make a deal and Tehran is ready to reach a final conclusion in the process without preconditions," TASS reported.

"We are ready to take the final steps as part of the previous talks but without preconditions and with a realistic approach [on behalf of the US] in order to protect the rights and advance the national interests of Iran. In any case, we are committed to the path of diplomacy. We believe that talks for the sake of talks produce no results," Amir-Abdollahian noted.