Azerbaijan shares data on crude oil production

19 Jan. 16:20

Azerbaijan's daily crude oil production amounted to 548,000 barrels in December 2022, according to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

According to the ministry, daily oil production (including condensate) amounted to 668,000 barrels.

In accordance with the decision made at the 34th meeting of OPEC+ ministers, the daily rate of crude oil production in Azerbaijan was set at 684,000 barrels for December 2022.

According to the ministry of energy, the total production of oil amounted to 32.6 million tons in Azerbaijan in 2022. At the same time, a total of 20.4 million tons of oil were produced in the Azeri–Chirag–Gunashli field, while in Shah Deniz - 4.4 million tons. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) produced 7.8 million tons of oil.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan exported 26.3 million tons of oil, of which 24.9 million tons fell to the consortium and 1.4 million tons to SOCAR.