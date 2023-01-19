Russia’s international reserves gain 1.7% over week

19 Jan. 16:40

Russia’s international reserves had an uptick by $10 bln or 1.7% and amounted to $592 bln as of January 13, the Central Bank said on Thursday.

"International reserves stood at $592 bln as of January 13, having increased over the week by $10 bln or by 1.7% under influence of positive revaluation," the regulator said.

As of January 6, 2023, Russian international reserves totaled $582 bln.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.