Putin holds phone talk with Raisi

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, the Kremlin press service reported.

The heads of state discussed bilateral relations, including cooperation in the energy and transport sectors.

The parties also touched upon the situation in Syria, noting the importance of continuing close coordination within the framework of the Astana process as a key mechanism for promoting the Syrian settlement.