Russia and Kazakhstan discuss issues of gas cooperation

19 Jan. 18:50

First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Chairman of the Board of PJSC Gazprom Alexey Miller met in St. Petersburg, the parties discussed the main issues of bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

The press service of the Government of Kazakhstan reported that following the meeting, a roadmap was signed on the main areas of cooperation. The document includes the processing of Kazakh gas at the Orenburg GPP, the possibility of supplying Russian gas to Kazakhstan, as well as promising cooperation projects.

Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, Bolat Akchulakov, the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to Russia, Yermek Kosherbayev, and the Chairman of the Board of JSC NC QazaqGaz, Sanzhar Zharkeshov also took part in the meeting with the head of Gazprom .