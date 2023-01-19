Garibashvili: Georgia's relations with Azerbaijan time-tested

19 Jan. 20:35

Relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are time-tested by time. This was stated by Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) plenary discussion in Davos.

He stressed that Tbilisi and Baku jointly implemented very important historical projects.

The Head of the Georgian government focused on the fact that relations between Georgia and Azerbaijan are at a high level, noting the importance of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line modernization project.

"Now we are working with Azerbaijan on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway. A few months ago, Azerbaijan allocated additional funding to complete this project, and this project will be ready in 2024", Sputnik Azerbaijan quotes him.