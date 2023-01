19 Jan. 21:10

Russian Railways is considering the possibility of sending a number of goods by rail through Turkmenistan and Iran to the UAE, Türkiye and other countries. This is stated in a message posted on the company's Telegram channel.

"Russian Railways also transports non-containerized cargo, in particular, to India. Shipments of a number of goods through Turkmenistan and Iran to the UAE, Türkiye and other countries are being worked out", the report says.