Media: US urges to keep Russian oil price cap at $60 per barrel

19 Jan. 21:50

US President Joe Biden's administration considers it necessary to maintain restrictions on Russian oil prices at $60 per barrel. This was reported by Bloomberg on January 19.

According to him, the USA does not want to revise the price limit for Russian oil yet and intends to wait until the price cap for Russian oil products, in particular diesel fuel, comes into force. Washington believes that the restriction of the price of Russian oil and the price cap for Russian oil products will complement each other, TASS reports.

Bloomberg recalls that in order to revise the price cap, unanimity is required among the G7 countries and the EU. Due to the current position of the US, the price cap for Russian oil is likely to be kept at $60 per barrel.