Saudi Arabia announces readiness to work with Russia on oil

20 Jan. 10:00

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud noted the importance of partnership with Russia. He also said that Riyadh would continue to cooperate with Moscow in various areas, including oil.

"We have an important partnership with Russia, OPEC+. A partnership that ensures the oil market's stability, which is important for us because oil is still our main source [of income], but it is also important for the global community. We see that our energy prices jumped significantly after the escalation [of the conflict in Ukraine], we were able to relatively stabilize [prices for] oil. This is very important", he said.

"We are going to cooperate with Russia on this issue, we are going to work with Russia <...> to find a way to resolve the conflict [in Ukraine]. You know, we have other topics of cooperation with Russia", the minister said.