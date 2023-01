20 Jan. 10:55

The Head of the Russian government, Mikhail Mishustin, continues working in Ashgabat. He arrived there on a visit. Today, it is planned that he will hold talks with Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Earlier it was reported that the parties would discuss topical issues of the development of Russian-Turkmen cooperation. Special attention will be paid to deepening cooperation in trade, economic, transport, industrial, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.