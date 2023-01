20 Jan. 11:25

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Vladanka Andreeva published a post in which she expressed condolences in connection with the events of January 20 that took place in the Azerbaijani capital in 1990.

"Today is the 33rd anniversary of the tragic events of January 20, 1990 in Baku. I join the people and the Government of Azerbaijan in commemoration of the heroes who died in the struggle for independence", Vladanka Andreeyeva wrote on her social networks.