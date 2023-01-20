Moscow and Tehran reach agreement on Rasht-Astara road

20 Jan. 11:50

Russia and Iran have reached an agreement on the construction of the Rasht-Astara railway super-project, which is planned to be built in 3 years, Iran.ru reports.

According to Iran's Deputy Minister of Transport and Urban Development for Transport Shahriar Afandizadeh, the Rasht-Astara project is the country's most important project.

He added that the project completed a 162-kilometer section of the North-South corridor running from Bandar Abbas to Rasht and from Rasht to Astara and connecting Iran with Russia and Northern Europe through Azerbaijan.

Discussing the wish of the Russian government to complete the construction of the Rasht-Astara road in the form of a loan or in other ways, Afandizadeh said that in recent months negotiations with the Russian government were underway in order to develop transit between the countries.