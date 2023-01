20 Jan. 12:30

As a result of the self-sacrifice of our martyrs, our tricolor flag flutters in every corner of Azerbaijan, Foreign Minister of the Republic Jeyhun Bayramov wrote on his Twitter.

"With deep respect and reverence, we honour the blessed memory of the martyr heroes who died for the freedom and independence of Azerbaijan", he wrote on the occasion of the anniversary of the tragic events of January 20, 1990.