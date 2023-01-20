Istanbul air harbor in top-3 busiest airports in world

20 Jan. 13:15

Istanbul Airport is the second busiest airport in the world. The rating was compiled by Cirium, an international aviation industry data processing and analytics company.

First place in the ranking is occupied by Lufthansa's main hub at Frankfurt Airport in Germany with 330 destinations. Istanbul Airport became the second one, you can fly from it to 309 destinations.The third one is the Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport with 308 destinations.

Next in the ranking are Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, Chicago O'Hare Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth Airport, Dubai Airport, London Heathrow, Rome Fiumicino Airport and American Denver Airport.