Moment of silence held in memory of "Black January" martyrs in Azerbaijan

20 Jan. 13:40

In Azerbaijan, traffic was suspended for one minute in memory of those killed in the bloody events of January 20, 1990.

Ships in the Baku Bay, cars on the roads and trains honked in memory of the victims of the bloody events. The state flags were flown at half mast as a sign of mourning.

A moment of silence honored the memory of the martyrs at the Koroglu Transport Exchange Center. The Baku Transport Agency stopped the movement of buses, which honked.

The memory of the martyrs was also honored by the participants of the protest action on the Lachin road, which has been taking place for the fortieth day.