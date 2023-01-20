Baku offers Yerevan new meeting

20 Jan. 14:10

Our side is ready to hold the postponed trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia as soon as possible, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

In addition to this, the Azerbaijani minister called Yerevan's refusal to attend the meeting, which was scheduled for December 23, "a clear example of irresponsibility".

"Promotion of the peace agenda has always been Azerbaijan's initiative. All our basic principles were presented by Azerbaijan to the opposite side", Bayramov added.