Putin and Tokayev discuss cooperation in energy sector

20 Jan. 14:30

Presidents of Russia and Kazakhstan Vladimir Putin and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had a telephone conversation, during which the leaders discussed topical issues of the two countries' cooperation, including in the energy sector, the Kremlin's press service reported on Friday.

According to the Kremlin, Putin and Tokayev discussed "topical issues in the development of the Russian-Kazakh strategic partnership and cooperation. In particular, they touched upon issues of further cooperation in the energy sector".