Iran wants to designate Europe's armies as terrorists

20 Jan. 15:25

The Iranian parliament is preparing to amend the current legislation, recognizing the armies of European states as terrorist organizations, Ahmad Naderi, a Member of the Presidium of the Parliament said.

According to him, Tehran wants to respond to Europe's inclusion of the IRGC in the EU list of terrorist organizations.

"The Parliament has prepared a draft amendment to the law "On retaliatory measures for the recognition of the IRGC by the United States as a terrorist organization". This draft will apply to all EU member states, as well as their armed forces, their organizations and institutions, which will include the IRGC in list of terrorist organizations", ISNA quoted Naderi.