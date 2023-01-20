Uzbekistan to launch 10 micro hydropower plants in 2023

20 Jan. 15:55

Uzbekistan is increasing electricity production at the expense of hydroelectric power plants. This year 7 facilities and 10 micro-hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 197 megawatts will be put into operation in the republic, President Shavkat Mirzeev said at a meeting on improving energy supply.

The President also noted, in 2023, work will begin on the implementation of 8 promising projects and the construction of 50 micro hydroelectric power plants with a capacity of 438 megawatts.

Mirziyoyev noted the high potential of hydropower and gave instructions for a significant increase in its capacity in Uzbekistan. 250 promising sites for the construction of micro hydroelectric power stations in the republic have been defined. In the future, micro HPPs will make it possible to save 200 million cubic meters of gas per year.