Georgian president opposes resumption of flights to Russia

21 Jan. 10:00

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili opposes the idea of resuming flights to and from Russia, according to a statement released by the presidential administration on Friday.

"I don’t welcome the idea of resuming flights to and from Russia. As all our partner countries in word or deed express their deepest solidarity with Ukraine’s brave struggle, the position of the government and the ruling party is, to put it mildly, unclear to me, as well as to much of the public, I am sure," the statement reads.

Moreover, the head of state called for additional restrictions on Russians coming to Georgia. "We need regulations concerning the right to work, business registration, property acquisition and the opening of Russian-language schools," Zourabichvili added.