China  to resume outbound tourism to Russia in February 

21 Jan. 10:40

China will resume tourist trips for organized groups to Russia and a number of other countries beginning February 6, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of China announced on Friday.

"From February 6, 2023, travel agencies and online companies across the country, on a pilot basis, are resuming the organization of outbound group tours and the air ticket + hotel service for Chinese citizens to relevant countries," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition to Russia, the list includes Argentina, Hungary, Egypt, Indonesia, Cambodia, Kenya, Cuba, Laos, Malaysia, the Maldives, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, Thailand, Fiji, the Philippines, Switzerland, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

On January 19, the medical emergency response department of the National Health Commission said at a briefing that China had successfully overcome the peak of COVID-19 and partially returned to the situation that existed before early December 2022, when the rapid spread of COVID-19 had just begun in the country.