Tehran hosts First International Congress for Women of Influence

21 Jan. 11:00

The First International Congress for the Women of Influence opened in Teheran on Friday with the participation of women from different countries.

300 foreign guests from China, Australia, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Pakistan, Cameroon, Serbia, Armenia, Sweden, Bulgaria, South Africa, Syria, Lebanon, and Russia, including 70 female officials have attended the event that is to continue for a day.

The conference will be held at three levels: cultural figures, scientific and celebrity; ministers; and first ladies.

In the morning program of the congress, Jamileh Alamolhoda, the spouse of the Iranian President, and her counterparts from Armenia, Burkina Faso, Iraq, Kyrgyzstan, Serbia, Guinea, Nigeria, and Sri Lanka as well as the chair of the Central Council of women of Turkmenistan and special envoy for the president of Syria will deliver speeches

The foreign guests are also slated to participate in an exhibition displaying the latest achievements of Iranian women.

According to Vice President for Women's Affairs Ensiyeh Khazali, 10 agreements and MoUs will be inked on the sidelines of the conference with the foreign countries.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi also held talks with the foreign guests of the congress last night