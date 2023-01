21 Jan. 11:20

Türkiye has taken over the helm of NATO's Response Force Maritime Component from the UK for one year.

The command of the NATO component will be performed by the Turkish Maritime Force (TURMARFOR) until Jan. 31, 2024.

The command of the NATO component, which is held annually by 5 countries with Türkiye on a rotational basis, this year passed from the UK to Türkiye.

Türkiye will hand over the task to Italy a year later.