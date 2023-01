21 Jan. 12:20

Armenia is ready to intensify dialogue with Azerbaijan to normalize bilateral relations, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said on Friday.

"As before, Armenia demonstrates a constructive and honest approach to the negotiating process because our ultimate goal is establishing security and peace in the region," he said in an interview with Armenpress.

"We hear the international community’s calls and are ready to negotiate more intensively," the minister added.