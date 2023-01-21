Kremlin: no hope for Russian-U.S. relations improvement in foreseeable future

21 Jan. 13:40

Moscow has no hope relations with Washington may improve in the foreseeable future. During Joe Biden’s presidency the relations were very bad, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Friday.

"The past two years [of the Biden presidency], despite the initial timid hopes associated with the Geneva summit, have been very bad for our bilateral relations. The bilateral relations are now probably at their lowest point ever, unfortunately," Peskov said.

In his opinion, "there is no hope for an improvement in the foreseeable future."