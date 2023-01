21 Jan. 14:20

Russian President Vladimir Putin has no immediate plans to meet with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, the president has no such contacts in his plans at the moment. Both our diplomats and [Russia's state nuclear corporation] Rosatom and the relevant agencies continue to interact with Grossi," Peskov said when asked if Putin had any plans to meet with Grossi.