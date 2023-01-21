Uzbekistan Airways orders 12 Airbus aircraft

21 Jan. 15:00

Uzbekistan Airways, the national carrier of the Republic of Uzbekistan, has placed a firm order with Airbus for 12 A320neo Family aircraft. The new aircraft will join the carrier’s current fleet of 17 Airbus A320 Family aircraft. The choice of the engines will be made by the airline at a later stage.

The A320neo Family aircraft will feature the new Airbus Airspace cabin, bringing premium comfort to the single aisle market. The airline is planning to operate its new aircraft to further develop its domestic and international route network.

“The contract signed with Airbus is a new step in our fleet modernization strategy aimed at offering our passengers the most modern and comfortable aircraft. At the same time these new fuel efficient A320neo Family aircraft will help us to further expand and strengthen our footprint in Central Asia as well as develop our domestic and international network”, said Ilhom Makhkamov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekistan Airways.