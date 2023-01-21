Russia reports over 6,000 daily COVID cases

21 Jan. 15:20

Russia’s COVID-19 case tally rose by 6,014 over the past day, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday.

Russia has confirmed 21,888,428 cases since the pandemic started.

As many as 43 COVID patients died in Russia in the past day, bringing the overall figure of coronavirus fatalities to 394,653. COVID-19 recoveries rose by 4,586 over the past day, reaching a total of 21,302,505.

Over the past day, 834 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia.

Moscow’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,921 over the past day against 2,038 a day earlier, reaching 3,328,349, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center. St. Petersburg’s COVID-19 cases increased by 730 over the past day against 712 a day earlier, reaching 1,838,017.