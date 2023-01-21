Ilham Aliyev congratulates Xi Jinping on Chinese New Year

21 Jan. 15:40

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping.

"On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to sincerely congratulate you and through you the friendly people of China on the occasion of the upcoming Spring Festival and convey my best wishes," he wrote.

"This holiday marks the arrival of the New Year according to the Chinese calendar and a perfect embodiment of a philosophy of life that has stood the test of millennia. I do hope that this spring holiday, which brings a new appearance and revival to nature and a new spirit to people, brings pleasant days, peace and abundance to your friendly people and country," the head of state added.

"Taking this opportunity, I express my determination to successfully develop and expand the friendly and effective relations of cooperation between Azerbaijan and China through our joint efforts," the letter reads.