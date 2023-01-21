European gas reserves drop below 80%

21 Jan. 16:00

The amount of gas reserves in Europe’s underground storage facilities (UGS) fell below 80%, according to Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE) data.

European UGS are filled by 79.49%, containing a total of 86.5 billion cubic meters of gas, as of gas day on January 20, which ended at 05:00 GMT on January 21, after losing 0.59 percentage points in a day, the data showed.

At the same time, gas reserves in European UGS remain high, compared to last year, when the figure was below 50%, according to the operator.