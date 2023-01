21 Jan. 16:35

Today, Nalchik hosts a meeting of the Expanded Council of the International Circassian Association, during which the results of the 30-year work of the association are summed up.

About 200 people from Adygea, Kabardino-Balkaria, Karachay-Cherkessia, Krasnodar Territory, Syria, as well as representatives of the European public organization of the Adyghes participate in the sammit, TASS reports.