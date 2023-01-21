Karachay-Cherkessia to produce gypsum plasterboards

21 Jan. 16:55

Today, a new gypsum plasterboards production line has been launched at the Khabez gypsum plant in Karachay-Cherkessia, the message on the website of the Russian government reads.

The launch ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation Denis Manturov and head of the republic Rashid Temrezov. During the visit, Manturov got acquainted with the exhibition exposition of products of industrial enterprises and held a bilateral meeting with the head of Karachay-Cherkessia, TASS reports.

The design capacity of the new line is 15 mn square meters per year, 1.35 bn rubles were invested in the project.