Sochi rescues all ballon passengers stuck on tree

21 Jan. 17:05

All passengers of a balloon stuck in a tree in Sochi were rescued, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry reports.

“All the passengers of the balloon have been found. Now the rescuers are assessing the condition of the people on the spot,” the report reads, RIA Novosti reports.

Earlier, rescuers found two kids near the place of emergency.

According to the press service of the Southern Regional Search and Rescue Team of the Russian Emergencies Ministry, a balloon with five people, including three children, got stuck on a tree on Saturday.