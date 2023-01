21 Jan. 17:35

Kazakh builders are completing the construction of mudflow-retaining dams in the Aksai and Ayusai gorges in the Almaty mountains, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kazakhstan informs.

To ensure the mudflow safety of the metropolis, two mudflow-retaining dams are being built in the basins of the Ulken Almaty and Aksai rivers. In the upper reaches of these rivers there are 116 mudflow hazardous areas, 114 glaciers, 35 moraine-dammed glacial lakes, 9 of which are outburst-prone.