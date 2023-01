21 Jan. 17:55

On January 20, Sergey Svetlov had left the post of the HC Sochi head coach, the Telegram channel of the club informs. The decision to "stop cooperation" was made by the club's management after the club was defeated by HC Kunlun Red Star in Mytishchi.

Dmitry Kokorev was appointed acting head coach of HC Sochi, the Yuga.ru portal reports.