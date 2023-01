21 Jan. 18:10

Today, in Simferopol, a new skate park was opened in the Children’s Park, the press service of the city administration reports.

The head of the city administration, Mikhail Afanasiev, the deputy head of the city administration, Alexander Semenchenko, the head of the department of urban economy of the Simferopol administration, Roman Gusynin and other officials participated in the opening ceremony, AiF-Crimea reports.