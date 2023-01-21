Moldova Agriculture Ministry intends to increase trade with Türkiye

21 Jan. 18:35

Today, in Ankara, Moldovan Minister of Agriculture Vladimir Bolea said in a conversation with his Turkish counterpart Vakhit Kirishchi that he would like to increase trade between the countries to a billion dollars, the press service of the Moldovan Ministry of Agriculture reports.

"As a result of our cooperation, we have set ourselves the goal of reaching a trade turnover of up to $1 bn. I am sure that there are opportunities to increase the volume of exports of Moldovan agricultural products," RIA Novosti reports with a reference to the press service of the Moldavian Ministry of Agriculture.