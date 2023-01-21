Pashinyan calls for legal equality

21 Jan. 18:55

”The support provided by our international partners, although very important, is not the most important factor,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said today addressing the audience at the opening of the Patrol Service in Kotayk province.

"Much more significant is access to the standards provided by international partners that exist in the advanced world. We will continue this path in all areas, we talk about our standards during working discussions. We should take an example from countries with a population from 3 up to 10 million people, who today are among the developed countries of the world," Pashinyan said, NEWS.am reports.