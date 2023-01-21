State Duma delegation headed by Vyacheslav Volodin to visit Iran

21 Jan. 19:15

A delegation of the State Duma of the Russian Federation headed by speaker Vyacheslav Volodin is expected to visit Tehran on January 23. In Iran, Russian parliamentarians plan to discuss the bilateral agreements in the field of transport, energy and investment, head of the public relations department of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Sadeghiyan said today.

"The speaker of the State Duma of Russia will visit Iran the day after tomorrow, on Monday. He will lead the delegation of the Russian parliament," Sadeghiyan said, RIA Novosti reports.

The head of the Public Relations Department of the Iranian Parliament noted that in Tehran, Volodin will meet with the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Muhammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and a number of other Iranian officials. The parties will discuss issues of accelerating the implementation of the agreements concluded between Russia and Iran, including in the areas of transit, investment and energy industry. They will also discuss assistance to the activities of businessmen from Moscow and Tehran.

In late December, the Iranian parliament announced the visit of the speaker of the Russian State Duma to Tehran. On Tuesday, Volodin said that he would visit Iran in late January.

As part of the visit, Tehran will also host a meeting of the High Commission for Parliamentary Cooperation between Iran and the Russian Federation.