21 Jan. 19:40

A rally against pension reform, organized by Jean-Luc Mélenchon's left-wing La France Insoumise group, youth associations and anti-capitalists is taking place in Paris.

The protesters are burning garbage bins, smashing traffic lights, breaking ATMs and blowing up firecrackers. Several radicals threw glass bottles at the police officers, RIA Novosti reports.

The protesters are chanting "Down with capitalism", "Macron, we will fight to the end!"