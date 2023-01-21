РУС ENG

North Caucasus Federal District projects may receive additional government funding

The Industrial Development Fund (IDF) plans to increase the share of co-financing of projects in the regions of the North Caucasus Federal District (NCFD) to 90%, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, head of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov said today.

"In general, a decision will be made on the North Caucasus region, bearing in mind the proportion of 10 to 90%," Manturov said at the opening of a gypsum plasterboards production line in Karachay-Cherkessia, Interfax reports.

Such proportions of co-financing are already in place in the Far Eastern Federal District, in Crimea and Sevastopol, Manturov recalled.

