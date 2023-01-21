Kostanay region introduces Kia Sportage assembly line

21 Jan. 20:20

During his working trip to Kostanay region, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev visited the Allur plant, where he launched the production of Kia cars, the press service of Akkorda reports.

The Kia Sportage cars will be assembled at the new facility. The head of state inspected the production facilities and talked with young workers.

”The plant is impressive. Very clean facility, high production culture. We have just been shown a Kia Sportage. The quality of this car is very decent. Therefore, I think that the demand will be high. We will invite investors to further expand the enterprise. In my opinion, in the future, the enterprise should not have any problems. It is important for us to support young people," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said, Kazinform reports.