Donetsk People's Republic to receive 50 ambulances

21 Jan. 20:55

Minister of Health of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Dmitry Gartsev said that a request had been sent to the Russian Ministry of Health for an additional 50 vehicles for the region's ambulance service.

“This year we already received 100 cars under this program. We sent a request for another 50 vehicles to the Russian Ministry of Health. The cars will be provided when the federal budget receives revenues. In any case, we must update the fleet of special equipment every year,” Gartsev said, RIA Novosti reports.