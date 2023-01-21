Singer Khayyam Nisanov presents video about Krasnaya Sloboda

21 Jan. 21:10

The popular Azerbaijani singer, Honored Artist of the Republic, representative of the Mountain Jewish community Khayyam Nisanov released his first album when he was only 16 years old. Same year, his first tour took place in Moscow. The musician has a serious academic background. He studied at the Baku Music School, then at the Jazz and Variety Department of the Gnesin Russian Academy of Music. His repertoire consists of love songs predominantly, but there are also few songs dedicated to the Mountain Jewish people, the STMEGI Foundation statement received by the editors of Vestnik Kavkaza reads.

Khayyam Nisanov was born in Baku, but his roots are in the village of Krasnaya Sloboda. Khayyam never lost contact with the homeland of his ancestors, and in 2009, his old dream came true: he gave a solo concert at the Guba Olympic Complex in front of a several thousand strong audience. He sings about his homeland in all parts of the world and with pleasure tells his listeners about who the Juhuri are.