Crimean authorities extended heightened level of terrorist threat

21 Jan. 21:30

In Crimea, the yellow heightened level of terrorist threat was extended until February 5, 2023, the press service of the regional government reports.

"The regime is in force on the territory of the urban districts of Armyansk, Dzhankoy, Kerch, Krasnoperekopsk, Dzhankoysky, Krasnoperekopsky and Leninsky districts of the republic, at the subordinate facilities of the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Fuel and Energy, the Ministry of Industrial Policy of Crimea, the State Committee on water management and land reclamation," the government press service informs, AiF-Krym reports.